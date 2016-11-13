Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

Pianist to perform at Barton

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

WILSON -- Renowned pianist Beth Levin will return to the Barton College stage for her fourth appearance with the Barton College/Wilson Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m.

The orchestra's annual fall concert, conducted by music director Mark N. Peterson, will be held in Barton College's Kennedy Family Theatre on campus.

Following the concert, the audience is cordially invited to meet the musicians at a reception, hosted by ARAMARK Higher Education, in the Bridgestone Americas Atrium of the Kennedy Family Theatre.