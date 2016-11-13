Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

Shelter close, temporary housing available

By Rochelle Moore

The American Red Cross shelter in Wayne County closed Thursday after the remaining families were placed in temporary housing.

More than 50 people were still being housed inside the School Street School shelter, on Virginia Street, until temporary housing assistance was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Nov. 3.

"We made a decision last week to try to get it shut down on the 10th," said Mel Powers, Wayne County Office of Emergency Services director.

"We've got (Transitional Shelter Assistance) from FEMA, so they've been placed in rentals and hotels."

FEMA approved temporary housing for hurricane-displaced residents in four counties, including Wayne. The program provides people with funding for rental housing, apartments, hotels and manufactured homes.

Powers said he has not received any direction on manufactured homes, but is currently reviewing potential properties where the housing units could be placed.

"We have to find a location to house those," Powers said. "We're looking at two or three ideas for that."

The process of connecting people with manufactured housing is lengthy and detailed, starting with FEMA contacting potential recipients, said Mike Wade, FEMA spokesperson.

"I know that we have started interviewing people," Wade said.

After adequate sites are found, FEMA will work with local officials to ensure the homes are set on properties outside of the floodplain and in line with area zoning rules. The sites will also need to have access to utilities, including water, sewer and electric service.

The manufactured housing is fully furnished, and residents are able to stay in the units up to 18 months. FEMA has secured 165 manufactured homes for residents displaced by hurricane damage and could purchase additional units from North Carolina manufacturers, Wade said.