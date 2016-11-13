Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

<< "Mount Olive parade deadline" - "Pianist to perform at Barton" >>

Shoeboxes sought for Operation Christmas Child

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

Due to the flood, Operation Christmas Child operations have relocated from Adamsville Baptist Church to Freedom Baptist Church at 300 Country Day Road.

Shoeboxes filled with goodies for needy children overseas will still be collected, starting this week, and Wayne County residents are urged to participate in the program, which ensures millions of children around the world a happy holiday.

Donors should include a $7 check made out to Samaritan's Purse to help pay for shipping costs. Boxes should be made for either a boy or a girl of a specific age. The age groups are 2-4 years old, 5-9 years old and 10-14 years old.

Boxes should be designated for the child's age and sex.

Do not include used or damaged items, war-related items such as toy soldiers or toy guns, pocketknives, chocolate or food, liquids, lotions medications or vitamins, aerosol cans or breakable items.

Collection times in Wayne County are:

*Freedom Baptist Church, 300 Country Day Road: Monday, 2-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 2-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. until noon and 2-6 p.m.; Friday, 3-5 p.m.; Saturday, 3-5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-8 p.m.; and Monday, 10-11 a.m.

*Pinkney Baptist Church (relay center), 3158 N.C. 581 North, Fremont: Monday, 5-7 p.m.; Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. until noon; Friday, 5-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.; Sunday, 3-7 p.m.; and Monday, 9-10 a.m.

*Mount Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church: Monday, 4-6 p.m.; Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 2 p.m.; Friday, 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. until noon; Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m.; Monday, 10-11 a.m.