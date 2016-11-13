Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

<< "From home-brewers to a whole new business" - "Embezzlement charge filed" >>

Vandalism investigated

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

A woman allegedly discovered "Jack X" scratched on her bathroom wall Wednesday after three blinds in her house had been lifted.

According to a report form the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the woman and her husband found a blind lifted in a nursery last week and one lifted in their daughter's room on Sunday.

The woman saw a blind lifted in the laundry room before she dried her hair in the bathroom where someone scratched "Jack X" on the wall at her house on Old Smithfield Road, the report said.

The couple reported they had an alarm system installed on Tuesday, but the alarm became inactive the next day because paperwork had not been faxed in on time. The report said the couple was not home when Carolina Phone and Alarms installed the the alarm.

The report also said there were no signs of forced entry.