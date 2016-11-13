Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

<< "Dunsmore explains school performance results" - "Remembrance ceremony held" >>

Veterans Day events held

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS A contingent of airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base makes its way down Center Street during the Veterans Day Parade on Friday. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Parade participants wave American flags at observers during the Goldsboro Veterans Day parade on Center Street Friday afternoon.

As a city with close ties to the military, Goldsboro has a history of supporting veterans long after they retire from the service.

On Friday, the city brought that appreciation to the forefront during the annual Veterans Day parade on Center Street. Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks as veterans organizations from all over Wayne County and beyond rode through the middle of downtown, holding American flags and waving to the crowd as they passed.

An hour before the parade got underway at 11 a.m., the crowds had already gathered along the road. Drums from multiple high school bands thudded away down the road as the parade members got ready, and soon the were ready to begin.

Standing on a balcony overlooking Center Street, Wayne County Veterans Services Office Chairman Vic Miller opened the proceedings with a speech urging those in attendance to show veterans gratitude for the years of service and sacrifice.

"If you see a veteran, and I know not all of them are wearing the hats, so if you know somebody who served, give them a hug, shake their hand and say 'Thank you for your service,'" he said.

Soon afterward, it was time for the parade. As the honor guards from the Goldsboro Police Department, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office presented the colors and the national anthem sounded out, the procession began its way down Center Street.

Some, like the marching bands, went on foot to the sound of their own music. Others rode motorcycles, revving their engines as they passed onlookers. Still others, many from Seymour Johnson, rode in large trucks, with one airman from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) bouncing along next to the EOD truck on foot in the bulky suit used during bomb disposal.

Standing among the crowd were the veterans themselves. Identifiable by their head wear, many stood silently and watched the procession move by.

Bob Guise served 23 years in the Army, and fought in the Gulf War. When asked how the showing of support made him feel, he became overcome by emotion.

"I think it's great," he said, choking back tears. "I think it's great."

Through his tears, Guise managed to get another sentence out to explain his reaction.

"I had a lot of friends die in the war," he said.

Seymour Johnson airmen were a prominent feature of the parade, with over 100 marching down Center Street along with their vehicles. Col. Christopher Sage, 4th Fighter Wing Commander, said that the Goldsboro community is a welcoming place for both active military and veterans alike, and that there are ways to continue supporting veterans after the Veterans Day spotlight is moved off them.

"An example of the way you can help veterans is to link them to the younger generation, so that generation understands the cost of freedom," he said. "I think if we keep that connection in the forefront of our minds, it will make our community stronger."