Couple arrested after parking lot fight

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 14, 2016 10:01 AM

Police arrested a husband and wife after the woman allegedly assaulted the man with her car and he punched her.

According to a police report, Tomoro Nicole Saunders, 36, hit her husband, Preston Jamel Saunders, 34, with her car in the Walmart parking lot at 1002 N. Spence Ave. after the pair got into a verbal altercation.

Preston, of 127 Chafin Place, then reportedly punched his wife in the right eye, damaging her eye glasses.

Tomoro, of 903-B Fairview Circle, and Preston were both arrested and charged with domestic assault.

Preston is charged with assault on a female, second-degree trespassing and damage to property.

Tomoro is charged with domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

Both were put in the Wayne County Jail with no bond allowed.