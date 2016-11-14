Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 14

<< "Remembrance ceremony held" - "Couple arrested after parking lot fight" >>

Man charged with assault, kidnapping

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 14, 2016 8:59 AM

Full Size Full Size Anthony Dwayne Jackson

A man is being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond after allegedly beating a man and a woman and holding them at knifepoint Friday night.

Anthony Dwayne Jackson, 33, of 908 Marvin St., woke up Nathan Aaron Brashears, 30, and Linzi Sauls Page, 36, while all three of them were sleeping at 507 Wayne Ave. and accused them of stealing from him, according to a police rport.

Jackson then began assaulting Brashears and Page while telling them they would either pay him back for the items he thought they stole or they would be killed.

Brashears was struck in the head with an ashtray and Page was also hit in the head with a blunt object, the report said. Brashears required stitches for his head trauma, while Page required staples.

Jackson then allegedly held Brashears and Page at knife point.

Brashears was able to make a phone call and get the person on the other end of the line to call the police.

After making the phone call, Brashears and Page made a run for it and were able to escape, the report said.

Police found them in the 600 block of Wilmington Ave.

Jackson is charged with two counts of felony first-degree kidnapping and two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

His first appearance in Wayne County court is today.