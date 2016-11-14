Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 14

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on November 14, 2016 10:01 AM

Operation Santa Claus, begun in 1960, has maintained its one focus -- the forgotten in Wayne County.

The Mental Health Association in Wayne County got off to an early start on the operation this year, but organizers are now facing some competition.

"We sent out letters the first week of October. We were getting good responses but then the hurricane hit," said Emily Peacock, coordinating the effort with Michelle Rogers, chairperson of the Operation Santa Claus committee.

"We realize everyone's got to make choices," Mrs. Peacock said. "It's still a need, and we would love to have our responses be adequate to meet that need, and we'll try to adjust accordingly. We still have to make the appeal to give people that opportunity because we do have more and more (needs).

"Many of them just want a pair of pajamas."

The Mental Health Association sponsors Operation Santa Claus each year to provide Christmas gifts during the holiday season. The recipients range from those with a mental illness or disability to elderly living in local nursing homes and care facilities.

A "wish list" is collected from the group homes and facilities, as well as Cherry Hospital and O'Berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center for residents who lack family or friends during the holiday time.

"We served over 350 people last year," Mrs. Peacock said. "We've set $10,000 as our goal for this year."

Ideally, the MHA is able to spend $20 on each recipient, she said, but the recent storm may affect the effort as other agencies are also in need.

"We may have to go to $15 (per person), we may have to go to $12.50. Some groups want (the gifts) before the first of December," she said. "We're all grappling for the same thing and that makes it difficult, and I understand that. But we still have to try.

"Whatever we're able to do, we'll do. We certainly understand what's happening. We would just be grateful for whatever support we can get to meet the needs of these unfortunate folks."

The wish lists include clothing, hygiene items and occasionally a toy, book or music.

Ideally, donations are collected by the end of November, so the group can budget and begin shopping for the recipients.

Volunteers are needed to shop, wrap and deliver the gifts. Individuals as well as Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, families and church groups have traditionally stepped up and made this a project, she said.

Operation Santa Claus also welcomes donations in honor or in memory of someone.

"(We) will send a Christmas card to the person(s) that you honor with a donation," Mrs. Peacock said. "Your gift to Operation Santa Claus is a real and meaningful way to embody the spirit of the season while honoring friends, teachers, families or organizations you wish to remember."

To make a tax deductible monetary donation, mail to Operation Santa Claus, P.O. Box 1476, Goldsboro, N.C. 27533. Those wishing to donate items, shop, wrap and/or deliver gifts are invited to call 919-734-3530 or e-mail mhawc@att.net.