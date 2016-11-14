Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 14

University of Mount Olive students receive FFA degree

By From staff reports

Submitted photo Seven University of Mount Olive students have received the American FFA Degree in recognition of excelling over a period of years in academic and professional excellence. From left are Haley Bueing, Elizabeth Parker, Aubrianna Balderas, Morgan Matthis and Bethany Tant. Not pictured are Ali Holton of Tyro and Kelly Huffman of Richlands.

MOUNT OLIVE -- Seven University of Mount Olive students have received the American FFA Degree.

The National Future Farmers of America organization annually honors members who show the utmost dedication to the organization. The honor is bestowed upon a select group of individuals for excelling over a period of years in academic and professional excellence.

Bethany Tant, of Wendell, Ali Holton, of Tyro, Aubrianna Balderas, of Grantham, Kelly Huffman, of Richlands, Haley Bueing, of Hope Mills, Morgan Matthis, of Clinton and Elizabeth Parker, of Four Oaks, received their American FFA Degree at the 89th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Additionally, Josh Jennings, of Hertford, Samantha Byrd, of Hope Mills and Gordon Gabriel, of Clayton, attended the national conference, and in conjunction with award recipients, judged and scored the Farm Business Management Career Development Event.

The Farm Business Management CDE helps students develop business management skills and learn to apply economic principles to agriculture and agribusiness.

The National FFA organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 629,327 student members in grades seven through 12 who belong to one of 7,757 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit www.moc.edu.