Appointments to hospital board tabled after Commissioner Joe Daughtery objects

By Steve Herring

Published in News on November 15, 2016 2:38 PM

Commissioner Joe Daughtery

Wayne County Commission Chairman Joe Daughtery Tuesday justified tabling appointments to the Wayne Memorial Hospital board as a way to keep people off a board that he contends has created a contentious relationship with commissioners.

Daughtery also chastised his fellow commissioners for putting the concerns of the boards they serve on ahead of those of the county commission.

"I am somewhat perplexed by the issue in regard to members of the board that are serving on boards and commissions that are evidently weighing more heavily on the exterior board or commission they are on and taking positions that are contrary to them serving on those board," he said.

"We were elected to best serve the citizens of Wayne County, and if you are appointed, or are on another board, you should be representing our position on that board, not taking that board's position if it is contrary to this board."

Daughtery used the hospital board appointments as an example.

Commissioner Joe Gurley serves on the hospital board and chairs the commission's appointment committee.

Gurley made a motion to reappoint Jack Best and Terry Jordan to the board and make Dr. Samer Kasbari a new appointee.

Daughtery amended the motion to instead table the vote. The motion was approved 4-3 with Gurley and Commissioners Wayne Aycock and Ray Mayo voting no. Daughtery and Commissioners John Bell, Bill Pate and Ed Cromartie voted yes.