Man charged with stealing antiques

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 15, 2016 12:22 PM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Nov. 9 accused of breaking into homes in Rosewood and Seven Springs during September and early November.

Christopher Dail Alphin, 38, of 361 Sanderson Road, is charged with three counts of felony larceny and two counts of felony breaking and entering.

The sheriff's office got a report of a breaking and entering and theft from a home off U.S. 70 West in Rosewood on Sept. 9. Further investigation revealed Alphin as a suspect, and the homeowner reported multiple antique items as stolen.

Then again on Nov. 8 the sheriff's office received another report of an antique item theft at an unoccupied home in Seven Springs.

According to a press release, an antique "Hoosier" cabinet was taken from the Seven Springs home and the residence was ransacked.

Alphin was again revealed as a suspect in this case after the sheriff's office investigated the report.

Capt. Richard Lewis with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Alphin was connected to the crimes after his car was seen at the scene of one of the break-ins.

From there, detectives canvassed several local businesses and found some of the stolen property inside those businesses, subsequently connecting Alphin to the thefts, Lewis said.

All property taken from both homes was recovered and returned to the rightful owners, according to the press release.

Alphin is being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond for the Seven Springs incident and a $20,000 secured bond for the Rosewood theft.