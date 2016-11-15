Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 15

Operation Christmas Child begins donation collection for the needy

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 15, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Trellis Phillips, left, a 10-year veteran of Operation Christmas Child, and Natsume Lanning help to stack and organize packages at Freedom Baptist Church Monday afternoon. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Volunteers help to unload more than 340 gift boxes donated from New Life Baptist Church during an Operation Christmas Child donation event at Freedom Baptist Church Monday.

Operation Christmas Child kicked into gear Monday with multiple collection locations opening up to receive donations to fill shoeboxes for needy children overseas.

Freedom Baptist Church, 300 Country Day Road, will be open today to collect donations from 2 to 6 p.m. as well as Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon and 2 to 6 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.; and Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Pinkney Baptist Church (relay center), 3158 N.C. 581 North, Fremont, will also be open for donations today from 5 to 7 p.m. as well as Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon; Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.; Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.; and Monday, 9 to 10 a.m.

Mount Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church began accepting donations Monday as well and will carry on with collections today from noon to 2 p.m. as well as Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon; Sunday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; and Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

For anyone wishing to donate to Operation Christmas Child, a $7 check made out to Samaritan's Purse to help pay for shipping costs should be included.

Boxes should be made for either a boy or a girl of a specific age. The age groups are 2-4 years old, 5-9 years old and 10-14 years old.

Boxes should be designated for the child's age and sex.

Donors should not include used or damaged items, war-related items such as toy soldiers or toy guns, pocketknives, chocolate or food, liquids, lotions medications or vitamins, aerosol cans or breakable items.