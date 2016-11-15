Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 15

Pregnant woman allegedly assaulted

By Ethan Smith

A man allegedly punched his pregnant 18-year-old wife in the face and stomach Saturday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Gilberto Rodriguez, 21, of 207 Waldrop Road, Dudley, is accused of assaulting his pregnant wife after getting into a verbal altercation even though he knew she was pregnant, the report said.

This is not the first time Rodriguez has assaulted his wife, having done so twice before Saturday's incident, according to the report.

His wife told deputies she filed charges on both of those incidents, but later dropped them.

But this time she has no such intentions, Rodriguez's wife told deputies.

According to the report, there were no visible injuries sustained by the wife.

Rodriguez's wife intends to take out warrants against him for assault, the report said.