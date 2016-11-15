Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 15

Wayne Memorial to host event encouraging mammogram testing

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on November 15, 2016 9:57 AM

There is a lot of conflicting information about when and how often women should get a mammogram.

One thing that remains consistent, though, is the value in having the test -- still deemed effective in early detection of breast cancer.

"I think right now, (statistics are) one in eight will get breast cancer," said Becky Craig, chief financial officer at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

There is growing concern in Wayne County, she said, that a number of women over 40 -- the baseline often used for having the first mammogram -- are opting not to take the test.

"I had a woman in her late 50s, she's never had one and she said, 'I never will,'" said Robin Benson, mammography supervisor at Wayne Memorial.

Some of the issue is fear, said Mrs. Benson, who has been at the hospital for 26 years.

"They're scared of what's going to happen before they even get here," said Charlotte Watson, assistant director of the imaging department.

It is understandable, said Mrs. Craig, the memory of her own health scare still vivid.

"I had a callback when I was in my 20s in Denver, Colorado, and I was scheduled to go out of town and I canceled that trip," she said. "It was like on a Friday. I get this message, 'You need to come back in.' Well, that is terrifying."

The latest technology, 3-D mammography -- recently acquired by both the hospital and Wayne Radiology across the street -- is changing some of that. Part of the reason is that the 3-D testing is more detailed.

It gives a better visual of breast tissue for quicker diagnoses and makes it easier for doctors to catch breast cancer early, as well as other cancers, Mrs. Benson said.

"The real benefit of this, we're already seeing, is fewer callbacks or false positives," Mrs. Craig said.

During 3-D mammography's first month in use at Wayne Memorial, callbacks have declined by almost 70 percent, the women said.

In an effort to alleviate some of the fears, as well as encourage women to have that first mammogram, the hospital is hosting an event.

Women 40 and older, who have never had a mammogram, are invited to the free event, being held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the hospital dining room.

The low-key, no pressure session will feature refreshments and "a little swag" as well as the opportunity to tour the radiology department and see the new 3-D mammography machine. A short explanation of the mammography process will also be given.

Sign up for the event at waynehealth.org/about/events/mammo101 or call 919-587-3300.