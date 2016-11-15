Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 15

<< "Pregnant woman allegedly assaulted" - "DGDC office relocates to City Hall" >>

Woman accused of assaulting man with cigarette

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 15, 2016 9:57 AM

A man avoided sustaining burns to his face after a woman allegedly snatched a lit cigarette from his mouth and jabbed it into his head several times.

According to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Donna Lynn Faircloth, 32, of 110 D&W Circle, assaulted 41-year-old Anthony Allen Faircloth Saturday night by digging a lit cigarette into his face several times before beating him in the head with her fists.

The man did not have visible injuries, but did have black ash on the right side of his head, possibly put there by a cigarette, the report said.

Faircloth said he would secure warrants on Donna Faircloth at a later date.

No charges have been filed at this time.