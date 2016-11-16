Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 16

Empty Stocking Fund

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 16, 2016 10:00 AM

* Louise and Byron Gould, $25, in memory of Ruby and Rudy Eklers

* Sylvia Taylor, $50, in loving memory of Gary Taylor

* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Granny and Grandmama

* Raymond Smith, $25

* The Norris family, $25, in loving memory of Dona Norris

* Charles Daniels, $100

* Archie and Audrey Archambault, $50, in honor of our children, Bailee and Garrett Archambault

* Evelyn Jefferson, $100, in memory of Kenneth B. Jefferson

* Bill and Nellie Jinnette, $50

* Kiwanis Club of Waynesborough, $400

* Bethel Seniors at Bethel United Methodist Church, LaGrange, $100

* Heritage Sunday school class at Bethel United Methodist Church, LaGrange, $100

* Thursday Evening Social Club, $25, in memory of Ulysses Bowden

* Central Height Church, $500

* David and Judy Parks, $40, in loving memory of David and Pat

Total to date

$5,070