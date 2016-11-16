Empty Stocking Fund
By From staff reports
Published in News on November 16, 2016 10:00 AM
* Louise and Byron Gould, $25, in memory of Ruby and Rudy Eklers
* Sylvia Taylor, $50, in loving memory of Gary Taylor
* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Granny and Grandmama
* Raymond Smith, $25
* The Norris family, $25, in loving memory of Dona Norris
* Charles Daniels, $100
* Archie and Audrey Archambault, $50, in honor of our children, Bailee and Garrett Archambault
* Evelyn Jefferson, $100, in memory of Kenneth B. Jefferson
* Bill and Nellie Jinnette, $50
* Kiwanis Club of Waynesborough, $400
* Bethel Seniors at Bethel United Methodist Church, LaGrange, $100
* Heritage Sunday school class at Bethel United Methodist Church, LaGrange, $100
* Thursday Evening Social Club, $25, in memory of Ulysses Bowden
* Central Height Church, $500
* David and Judy Parks, $40, in loving memory of David and Pat
Total to date
$5,070