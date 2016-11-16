Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 16

<< "Latest heroin-related death brings Wayne County's 2016 total to six" - "Man charged on three counts of larceny" >>

Fremont talks garbage pickup

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on November 16, 2016 10:00 AM

FREMONT -- The Fremont Board of Aldermen set a public hearing date for its long-discussed garbage can ordinance changes at its meeting Tuesday night, planning to hold the hearing at its next meeting in December.

A town committee on the issue convened earlier in the month to nail down exactly what changes to existing ordinances would be made, and decided that after two warnings, residents who continue to leave their garbage cans out on the street after collection will face a $50 monthly fine on their utility bills.

Residents would need to place their garbage cans on the road no earlier than 5 p.m. the day before pickup, and have them back off the road no later than 8 a.m. the next day. Both Mayor Darron Flowers and alderman W.T. Smith expressed concern that 8 a.m. would be too early for many residents in town, especially elderly retirees who may not get up that early.

Town residents are invited to attend the December meeting to share their thoughts and concerns with the board, which will make a decision following the hearing.

Public works employees Ray Bostic, Josh Pulley and Jeffery Hill were all recognized for taking professional development courses that taught them different types of maintenance, while Town Hall staff Shannon Daly and Shameisha Fennell were also recognized for furthering their own education.

Town administrator Barbara Aycock, who is also currently taking a class at East Carolina University, commended her staff for their commitment to learning.

"They're doing this for the town as well as themselves," she said. "Education is very important, you can go a long way with it."

Following the recognition, the board turned to the business of the ongoing Hurricane Matthew recovery operation. While towns in the northern part of Wayne County were not hit as hard as other areas, the town's chronic sewer system issues were exacerbated by the heavy rainfall caused by Matthew.

Within the next few months, FEMA representatives will visit areas throughout Wayne County to determine what kinds of disaster relief funds will be made available at each area, depending on the extent of storm-related damage. The board approved a motion naming Mrs. Aycock and Ms. Fennell as the representatives for the town in any matters regarding FEMA. Mrs. Aycock said the town hopes to get assistance in dealing with several damaged sewer pipes adversely affected by the storm.