Solar farm passes planning board

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 16, 2016 10:00 AM

The Goldsboro Planning Commission was divided in a 3-2 vote Monday that favors future development of a 32-acre solar farm along Thoroughfare Road.

The commission voted to recommend to the city council the rezoning of 43 acres, at 3021 Thoroughfare Road, from a single family residential district to a residential conditional district, which limits property use to a solar farm.

The request by Heights Solar Farm is the second this year, with the same request denied by the city council in February following concerns voiced by nearby residents. City staff also reported that the rezoning is incompatible with the Goldsboro land-use plan.

The commission held off on making a decision on the request in September after trees were cleared from the property and questions were raised about ongoing maintenance of the site.

On Monday, planning board members Ed Swindell, Joyce Duncan and Pat McArthur voted in favor of the rezoning while Glenn Barwick and Mark Corbett voted against the request.

"I just had concerns that the land wasn't going to be adequate at all," Barwick said.

Barwick questioned the removal of 30-foot-high trees that previously served as a buffer between the property and homes in the area.

The developer, Brian Quinlan, Calvert Energy president, and property owner, Ted Ivey, have signed off on a maintenance plan that includes the addition of 10-foot-high evergreen trees and 3-foot-high shrubs, all which will take at least three years to grow to full height, said James Rowe, Goldsboro planning director.

"I still think it's going to take it time to grow in," Barwick said.

Swindell said he voted for the rezoning after a maintenance plan was provided and reviewed by city staff.

"Because they did what I asked be done, I saw no reason to deny it," Swindell said.

The maintenance plan includes the addition of a 50-foot-wide buffer of trees and bushes and an agreement to replace the vegetation if any damage due to weather occurs on the site. The property will also be mowed regularly to maintain grass below 2 feet in height.

The rezoning has sparked concern from area residents who view the solar farm as changing the residential nature of the area and leading to declining property values. They are also upset that the planning commission and council are reconsidering the request after residents fought hard to keep the solar development at bay.

"Our position never changed," said Peter Stewart, a Thoroughfare Road resident, Wednesday morning. "We have begged and pleaded with the city council and the mayor. The voice of the people who will be directly affected has been ignored."

The council will make the final decision on the rezoning during its Monday meeting, at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

The planning commission also voted against rezoning a residential property, at 601 Longleaf Ave., from a residential to a general business conditional district. City staff also report that the change is not compatible with the city's land-use plan, Rowe said.

The rezoning raised concern from residents, including 74 who signed and presented a petition to the council earlier this month.

Also during the meeting Monday, the commission also approved a conditional-use permit for an Internet sweepstakes business at 1813 N. Berkeley Blvd., near New Hope Road.

Tom Britt previously operated the business at the same location but voluntarily closed in late 2015 after being contacted by the district attorney's office. At the time, the Wayne County district attorney warned local sweepstake businesses of forced closure due to noncompliance with state law.

Britt is seeking a permit after changing the software used in the 45 machines that now comply with state law.

Rowe said city planning staff were advised by the city attorney that the city could issue the permits. The legal aspect of operations, including compliance with state law, would be determined by the local district attorney, Rowe said.

"We've had some requests to come in and based on the attorney, we decided to take the requests," Rowe said. "Some of the ones that closed want to reopen, and they're claiming they have games that comply with state law."

The planning commission is expected to review at least two more Internet sweepstake permit requests in the coming months, said Kenneth Talton, Goldsboro zoning administrator.

The planning commission also approved for recommendation to council:

* A property change that combines four lots at 2115 Wayne Memorial Drive for future development of a Lidl grocery store.

* Site plans for a three-story, 50 unit elderly apartment complex, with 75 parking spaces, on 5.3 acres at 1501 Cuyler Best Road.

* Rezoning 10 acres at 287 Barden Scott Lane from a residential to an office and institutional district for the future construction of a church.

* Amending the general business district, at 211 S. Berkeley Blvd., allowing the addition of vehicle rentals at a retail business.

All planning commission decisions will be considered by the city council during its Monday meeting.