12 Wayne County Schools recognized for Positive Behavior Intervention and Support

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 17, 2016 1:36 PM

Wayne County Public Schools had 12 of its schools recognized recently for Positive Behavior Intervention and Support, or PBIS.

The district has participated in the statewide initiative, part of the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, since 2006, officials said.

"PBIS is designed to create a positive school environment through schoolwide practices that promote appropriate student behaviors," said Michelle Hamm, WCPS exceptional children director. "While all students can benefit from PBIS, we have found that those students with behavioral challenges are better able to achieve academic and social success when schools implement PBIS with a high level of fidelity."

Support is provided to schools by the district and the state in the form of consultation and training.

PBIS offers three tiers of intervention practices and organizational behavior support systems that focus on how students interact with each other and in a teaching and learning environment. As part of the application process for the designations, the state evaluated multiple reports from each school to assess behavior and academic data.

Five schools received the designation "Green Ribbon School," reflective of faculty and staff working to create high levels of implementation, improved behaviors and student performance.

These included Dillard Middle, Grantham Elementary, Meadow Lane Elementary, Mount Olive Middle and Northeast Elementary schools.

Six schools earned the "Model School" designation, given to schools that completed all the requirements for the "Green Ribbon" category, as well as completing the second stage of PBIS training. Model schools also demonstrated higher levels of improved behaviors and student performance.

These included Brogden Primary, Carver Elementary, Edgewood Community Developmental, North Drive, School Street Elementary and Tommy's Road Elementary schools.

Grantham Middle School was named an "Exemplar School," the highest recognition in the program. The school not only completed all of the requirements of the Green Ribbon and Model Schools categories, but a third stage of training.

WCPS was also represented on the program at the 2016 PBIS Recognition ceremony, held in Greensboro. Carol Artis, director of elementary education, was keynote speaker.