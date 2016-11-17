Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 17

Coor's Bait & Tackle burns to the ground

By Ethan Smith

Not much is left standing of Coor's Bait & Tackle after an early morning fire gutted the structure and left most of it in ashes.

The business at 312 Spring Bank Road, a total loss from the fire, is not expected to reopen, said owner Mollie Coor.

The El-Roy Volunteer Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire that broke out around 4:30 a.m.

"We haven't been able to get in there and take a look at it," said Assistant El-Roy Fire Chief Chad Cobb on the scene this morning.

Cobb said the owners, who live directly beside the business, were awakened by a burglar alarm going off inside the business and called 911.

"We're not sure what happened," Coor said. "The alarm went off and we saw smoke."

Cobb said the fire roared on for around 30 minutes before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. Nobody was inside the business at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries, Cobb said.

Coor said the bait and tackle shop carried anything anyone needed for fishing or hunting, from run of the mill supplies to ammunition.

Ammunition inside the business did fire-off as it was heated by the flames, Coor said.

"We heard it popping," Coor said.

Firefighters continued to drench the structure with water this morning as smoke continued to smolder.

The El-Roy Fire Department, Arrington Volunteer Fire Department, New Hope Fire Department and Seven Springs Fire Department all responded.