Couple sentenced for income tax fraud

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 17, 2016 5:38 AM

Walda Luna, 46, and Perfecto Ruano, 57, both of Wallace, were sentenced in federal court this week to lengthy prison sentences for conspiracy to file fraudulent income tax returns.

They also were ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution to the IRS.

The couple used five post office boxes and four physical addresses in Duplin County to receive hundreds of fraudulent tax refund checks, seeking millions of dollars from the U.S. Treasury.

Ruano was sentenced to 57 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised probation. Luna was sentenced to 81 months behind bars. Luna is not a United States citizen and will be deported after serving her sentence.