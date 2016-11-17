Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 17

Family Y to close for nine days to complete $300,000 renovation project

By Rochelle Moore

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS News-Argus/SETH COMBS Delia Trejo, left, and Amy Black workout on the machines at the Goldsboro Family YMCA on Tuesday evening. News-Argus/SETH COMBS Robert Sampson uses a cross trainer machine during his evening workout at the Goldsboro Family YMCA on Tuesday. Sampson has been frequenting the Family YMCA to help rehabilitate himself after a 2012 traffic accident left him with severe mobility issues involving his right leg. He is looking forward to many more workout sessions as soon as the renovations are completed.

The Goldsboro Family YMCA will close Saturday as the facility undergoes a nine-day, $300,000 renovation project.

The closing, from Nov. 19 through Nov. 27, will follow with a reopening on Nov. 28 at 4:45 a.m., just after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, said John Richards, Goldsboro Family YMCA chief executive officer.

The closing coincides with one of the YMCA's slowest times of the year, due to people traveling or taking a break because of the holiday.

"We're going to close for (nine) days over Thanksgiving for some renovations," Richards said. "Traditionally, this is a very slow week for us with folks traveling for the holidays. It's usually a slow week with usage being minimal during the holiday."

Most of the renovations are planned inside the building and include resurfacing hardwood floors in the gymnasium, racquetball courts and aerobics room, all which will be covered and sealed with two coats of polyurethane.

"It will almost make all the courts look new," Richards said.

Water service inside the building will be shut off several days as the facility's two, 500 gallon hot water boilers are replaced near the back of the building.

"The other ones were 33 years old," Richards said.

The YMCA's 40 pieces of exercise equipment will be fully replaced, with the newer models allowing direct headphone connections to televisions during a workout.

Existing carpet squares inside the Wellness Center exercise area will be replaced with new black rubberized flooring. The facility hallways, currently lined with vinyl flooring, will be covered with new carpeting.

Other finishing touches will be added throughout the facility and the outside of the building, where some landscaping work is planned and the exterior is pressure washed.

Interior walls will be painted, new furniture added and concrete decks near the pools will be power washed. A new matted flooring surface will be added around the warm-water pool, Richards said. An upgrade is also planned inside the one room family locker area.

The last time the facility, at 1105 Parkway Drive, underwent extensive renovations was close to 15 years ago, Richards said.

The YMCA board decided to complete multiple projects this year at the same time, after considering facility needs during the past year.

"These have been on the radar six to 12 months," Richards said.

Facility improvements are made on a smaller scale, as needed, at the YMCA, including the annual resurfacing of hardwood floors, which doesn't require that the building be closed for days.

In September 2015, work was completed on the YMCA's swimming pools. The larger eight-lane, 50-meter pool and five-lane, 25-yard, warm-water pool were drained, acid washed and painted, a process that took three weeks to complete, he said.

The Goldsboro Family YMCA's 8,000 members have been notified about the renovations and closing through email, social media and text messages. Signs have been posted inside the building and on Parkway Drive. A large banner will be added near the road next week.

The reopening will offer members a new experience, Richards said.

"We're definitely excited," he said. "We're hoping when people walk in the door, it will look like a new building."