FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Duplin County

Published in News on November 17, 2016 1:36 PM

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and North Carolina Emergency Management this morning opened open a Disaster Recovery Center in Duplin County to assist victims of Hurricane Matthew.

The center, located in the Greenevers Community Center, 494 Clinic Circle, Pink Hill, will operate for four days, closing at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

It hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will not open on Sunday.

The centers are staffed with representatives from FEMA, North Carolina Emergency Management and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

People can receive help applying for federal disaster assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and obtain updates regarding an application.

The center in Sampson County will close on Friday. It is located at Sampson County Human Services, 360 County Complex Road, Suite 200, Room 274, in Clinton.

FEMA officials said visits to the center have decreased. The resources will be relocated to other centers.

Survivors can still get help by calling the FEMA Helpline or visiting one of the other recovery centers.

To locate the center nearest you, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, use the ReadyNC and FEMA mobile apps or go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or readync.org.

Registering with FEMA is the first step to federal disaster assistance.

Register:

* Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

* Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

* Download the FEMA mobile app and apply.

Survivors requiring a reasonable accommodation such as American Sign Language interpreting, Braille, large print, etc. while visiting a disaster recovery center may call the Helpline number for support.

The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in American Sign Language at fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/111546.

FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare or other federal benefits.

Register even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you are underinsured you may receive help after your claim has been settled.

For more information on the North Carolina recovery, visit the disaster webpage at fema.gov/disaster/4285; or visit the North Carolina Emergency Management website at readync.org. Management @ncemergency.