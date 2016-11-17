Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 17

<< "Couple sentenced for income tax fraud" - " Coor's Bait & Tackle burns to the ground" >>

Man allegedly assaults estranged wife after following her home

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 17, 2016 6:41 AM

A man assaulted his estranged wife after following her back from her boyfriend's house, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Colon Randy Gray, 53, of 250 Racetrack Road, allegedly followed his estranged wife back to their shared residence from her boyfriend's house around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gray and his wife share a house, but sleep in separate rooms, the report said.

Once they both arrived at the residence, Gray allegedly approached the woman and began arguing with her about who she was seeing.

He then grabbed her by the face, busting her lower lip, slapped her across the face and shoved her to the ground, the report said.

Gray fled the area before deputies arrived.

Gray's wife secured warrants on him for the alleged assault, the report said.