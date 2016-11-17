Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 17

<< "Goldsboro police look into latest shooting" -

Woman charged in slaying of husband

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 17, 2016 9:19 PM

Submitted photo

Police arrested a Goldsboro woman today accused of shooting her husband during an argument Nov. 11 and charged her with an open count of murder.

Christina Suzann Williams, 24, of 400 Benton St. Apt. E, was taken into custody without incident after authorities secured warrants for her arrest, according to a press release.

Mrs. Williams allegedly shot her husband, 28-year-old Sudon Williams, during an argument. He perished from his wounds several hours after being shot.

According to the press release, Mrs. Williams did not shoot her husband as he assaulted her, as was initially reported to police.

Authorities are not releasing details of what transpired during the argument, the release said.