Empty Stocking Fund

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 18, 2016 10:02 AM

* Deborah Libby, $10

* Madelyn Percise, $50, in loving memory of Don Percise

* Curtis and Jeannette Inman, $30

* Ann Leahy, $100, in memory of Nancy and Bill Williams

* David and Judy Parks, $40, in loving memory of out parents and family

* Ann and Stanley Byrd, $25, in memory of Elbert and Christine Davis and in honor of Brayton, Barrett, Davis and Ava

* Kiwanis of Mount Olive, $100

* Dave and Liz Meador, Sara and Scott Holbrook, $200, in memory of a beloved son and brother, Josh Meador

* Ron and Sandra Mendell, $100

* Annie Wellington, $25

* Dan and Martha Wise, $100

* Kirk, Robin, Stacy and Daniel, $50, in memory of Annie Laurie Ellis

* Mr. and Mrs. David Barfield, $50, in memory of Rex Barfield

* Mr. and Mrs. David Barfield, $50, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Pate

* Susan Borden Discussion Class/First Presbyterian Church, $75

* The Men's Sunday School Class/Northeast Free Will Baptist Church, $40

* Seth and M.F. Gamage, $25

* LGC, $100

* Best Grove Chapter No. 568, $25

* N.C. State Retiree and Friends Club, $50

* John and Faye Bartlett, $30, in loving memory of Mildred W. Gray and Billie L. Hail

Total to date

$6,345