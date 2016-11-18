Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 18

Between the dates of Oct. 12, and Nov. 10, residents of the 300 block of Benton Street, located off of South John Street, reported leaving their homes secured after their homes were flooded during Hurricane Matthew.

The residents returned home to find no forced entry to their homes. However, they discovered hundreds of dollars worth of personal property stolen. The items reported stolen were Canon cameras with lenses, battery cables and chargers to the cameras, iphones, food items, watches, knives and an XBox.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call investigator Cato at 919-580-4240 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.