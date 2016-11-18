Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 18

Man wounded in Slocumb shooting

By Ethan Smith

November 18, 2016

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured.

Two men were riding in a car in the 1800 block of S. Slocumb St. around 12:15 a.m. Thursday when a Ford Expedition pulled up beside them and an occupant began shooting, a report said.

One of the bullets fired struck the driver -- 19-year-old Maurice Butler -- in the left calf while others hit the vehicle.

The passenger escaped injury.

Butler was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Bullets struck the front windshield, driver's door and license plate of Butler's car.

There are no suspects in the shooting at this time.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's criminal investigations division, said police do not have any information to indicate whether the men were targeted or not.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com. Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.