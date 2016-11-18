Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 18

UPDATE: Police detail arrest of homicide suspect

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 18, 2016 11:15 AM

Full Size Full Size Christina Suzann Williams

Police arrested a Goldsboro woman Thursday accused of shooting her husband in the chest during an argument Nov. 11 and charged her with an open count of murder.

Christina Suzann Williams, 24, of 400 Benton St. Apt. E, was taken into custody without incident after authorities secured warrants for her arrest, according to a press release.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's criminal investigations division, said Mrs. Williams was arrested around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Mrs. Williams allegedly shot her husband, 28-year-old Sudon Williams, during an argument. He perished from his wounds several hours after being shot.

According to the press release, Mrs. Williams did not shoot her husband as he assaulted her, as was initially reported to police.

Carmon declined to say how investigators discovered that Williams was not in fact assaulting his wife at the time of the shooting.

Mrs. Williams reportedly used a .22 caliber handgun to shoot her husband, though investigators do not yet know in whose name the gun was registered, Carmon said.

Authorities are not releasing details of what transpired during the argument, the release said.

Carmon said the couple did not have a history of domestic violence to his knowledge.

Mrs. Williams is being held without bond until her first appearance in Wayne County Court on Nov. 21.