Woman charged with murder

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 18, 2016 10:02 AM

Full Size Full Size Christina Suzann Williams

Police arrested a Goldsboro woman Thursday accused of shooting her husband during an argument Nov. 11 and charged her with an open count of murder.

Christina Suzann Williams, 24, of 400 Benton St. Apt. E, was taken into custody without incident after authorities secured warrants for her arrest, according to a press release.

Mrs. Williams allegedly shot her husband, 28-year-old Sudon Williams, during an argument. He perished from his wounds several hours after being shot.

According to the press release, Mrs. Williams did not shoot her husband as he assaulted her, as was initially reported to police.

Authorities are not releasing details of what transpired during the argument, the release said.

Mrs. Williams is being held without bond until her first appearance in Wayne County Court on Nov. 21.

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West and Maj. Anthony Carmon did not return phone calls requesting more information on the case by press time.