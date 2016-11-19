Arrest made in August break-in
By Ethan Smith
Published in News on November 19, 2016 11:04 PM
A 19-year-old is facing three felony charges after being arrested Wednesday for a break-in that happened in August.
Dylan Garrett Thomas, 19, of 2819-A McLain St., is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.
Police responded to a break-in call on Aug. 23 at 2817-C McLain St., where the victim of the reported break-in, Katherine Wiggs, said several items had been taken from her home and her front door was damaged.
Thomas was quickly developed as a suspect and warrants were secured for his arrest, a press release said. Thomas was placed in the Wayne County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.