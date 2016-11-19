Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 19

Arrest made in August break-in

By Ethan Smith

A 19-year-old is facing three felony charges after being arrested Wednesday for a break-in that happened in August.

Dylan Garrett Thomas, 19, of 2819-A McLain St., is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.

Police responded to a break-in call on Aug. 23 at 2817-C McLain St., where the victim of the reported break-in, Katherine Wiggs, said several items had been taken from her home and her front door was damaged.

Thomas was quickly developed as a suspect and warrants were secured for his arrest, a press release said. Thomas was placed in the Wayne County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.