Curtain call

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 19, 2016 11:04 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/JOHN JOYCE Arts Council of Wayne County director Sarah Merritt and Kinston jazz musician Eric Dawson worked together to create the PNC Jazz Showcase featured monthly at the downtown Goldsboro art council gallery. Merritt is leaving her position after 10 years to move to Pennsylvania. Friday night's showcase was her last as director. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/JOHN JOYCE Drummer Jakubu Griffin, right, introduces fellow musicians Shannon Hoover, bass, Eric Levy, keyboard, and Lovell Bradford, (not pictured) piano

Sarah Merritt enjoyed listening to the smooth sounds of jazz Friday during her final event as executive director of the Arts Council of Wayne County.

Merritt, who launched the monthly jazz showcase in 2014, has watched the series grow in popularity through the years as talented jazz musicians, who perform across the globe, share their music with the community.

"It's bittersweet because it's something I'm going to miss," Merritt said. "It's really my favorite thing to do. It's just a nice evening to relax, enjoy great people and great music. People of all ages, all races and all walks of life come to it."

Merritt, the Arts Council director of 10 years, will step down in mid-December as she, her husband and her son are moving to Pennsylvania to be closer to family.

Wendy Walker, who is from Cumberland, Md., is transitioning into her role as the next Arts Council executive director.

The development of the Wayne County Jazz Showcase was an combined effort between Merritt and Kinston jazz musician Eric Dawson. Merritt expects the series to continue, and Dawson is interested in expanding the program in Goldsboro.

"I look forward to trying to expand it even more," Dawson said. "I feel like it's going to be here."

The jazz showcase, which started as a ticketed event in February 2014, caught the attention of PNC Bank executives within months of its start.

What started as a small event, drawing about 40 people, increased in attendance as PNC Bank provided a $10,000 grant during the first year. PNC Bank doubled its contribution to $20,000 during the second and third years. The grant supports the cost of the musicians and provides the showcase at no cost to the public.

"As soon as it became free, it jumped up from 80 (people) to 130 people," Merritt said.

The increased funding has also allowed organizers to attract talent from out of state. The success of the program is recognized across North Carolina.

"The program has really made a name for itself," Merritt said.

The jazz showcase is offered every third Friday of the month, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the Arts Council, 102 N. John St., in downtown Goldsboro.

Friday night's jazz performance included the sounds of lead drummer Jakubu Griffin, who traveled to Goldsboro from Las Vegas. He was joined by keyboardist Eric Levy, of San Francisco, pianist Lovell Bradford, of Charlotte, and bass player Shannon Hoover from South Carolina. The band played a mix of jazz fusion, with standard jazz tunes, funk, and rhythm and blues.

"Eric just gave us a great opportunity to come out here, and this has been something I've been dreaming about," said Griffin, who has performed with a well-known Las Vegas singer, Clint Holmes, and spend the past five years with the Zarkana Cirque du Soleil.

Griffin has been looking forward to the opportunity to perform with Levy and Bradford.

"I've played with big names all over the world, but these two guys are absolutely my favorite keyboardist and pianist in the world," Griffin said. "This was a perfect opportunity to make this happen."

Merritt played a pivotal role in adding the jazz showcase to Wayne County, said Dawson, who attempted unsuccessfully to start a similar program in other nearby communities.

"Sarah was really a big part of this happening," Dawson said. "I shot the idea around for years and went to talk with Sarah, and she was the most understanding.

"Sarah was the most progressive with getting things done to reach out to bring things to the community."

The series is fully funded through June, and Merritt expects future PNC Bank sponsorships to continue.

She also believes the showcase represents the diversity of the community and offers an increased cultural experience for many.

"It's important in a community as diverse as this one that you provide diverse programming that attracts diverse audiences," Merritt said. "It's helped us to reach out further and expand our audience to the African-American community and young people. It's really seriously world-class, and it's cool."