Pup-kin patch

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 19, 2016 11:04 PM

Waynesborough Park played host to the 2nd Annual Paws N Pumpkins pet adoption event Saturday.

The event was originally scheduled for October, but was rescheduled due to flooding and damage to the park from Hurricane Matthew.

Organizers are planning on scheduling the event in October of next year and there are no fees for vendors.

Several breeds were on hand to meet, sniff and play with potential "forever families."

Goldsboro Police Department K-9 officers were also on hand.

For information on how to adopt, call 919-988-4613, or 919-819-5233.