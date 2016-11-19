Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 19

Sheriff's Office probes two storage unit break-ins

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 19, 2016 11:04 PM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported storage unit break-in at Highway 13 North Mini-Storage.

According to an incident report, the break-in happened some time between Sunday night and Monday morning, but was reported to authorities Wednesday.

The victim of the reported break-in lost $3,730 worth of belongings, including two flat screen televisions, tools, a motorcycle helmet, a spare tire and more.

Whoever committed the crime cut the lock on the storage unit after cutting through the fence surrounding the property, and then took the property from the unit.

The report said this is the second time a storage unit break-in has been reported at this facility this week.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.