Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in two cold cases

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 19, 2016 7:32 PM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving homicides that happened in 2013 and 2014.

"Somebody knows something, and I wish that person would come forward," said Sgt. Robert Golimowski, the lead investigator on both cases.

Authorities found 27-year-old Tyrone Beamon Jr. and 21-year-old Shaundrea Juanette Milhouse dead inside a home at 638 Waller Road Nov. 5, 2013.

Three children under the age of four were inside the home when the bodies were found. The kids were dirty and hungry but unharmed. One of the children was Beamon's then 3-year-old son, and the other two children were Milhouse's then 1-year-old and 4-year-old children.

Both Beamon and Milhouse were found bound in a bathtub in the home with significant injuries to their bodies. An autopsy on Beamon revealed he was strangled to death.

There is a reward of $18,000 being offered for information leading to the conviction of the people responsible for the killing.

In a separate case, Derrick Matthews, 33, was shot and killed during a home invasion while the perpetrators held Matthews' younger brother at gunpoint on the couch inside the home at 102 Sal Court.

There was a small child inside the home at the time of the murder.

Golimowski said there are no suspects in either murder case, but authorities are being vigilant in pursuing leads that come their way.

"It's been three years, and any more information people can give us would be helpful," Golimowski said. "Every now and then a lead will come up and we will investigate it. We're following up on all leads."

No one has come forward to speak about the murders, Golimowski said.

"Someone can help us solve this and the three families involved can finally have closure," Golimowski said.

"Somebody knows something about what happened here, we need them to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to call the sheriff's office at 919-731-1401 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255. People can also text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.