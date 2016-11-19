Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 19

State, local offices to close

By Staff Reports

Published in News on November 19, 2016 11:04 PM

State offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed Nov. 24.

City of Goldsboro offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Goldsboro's trash and recycling pickup service originally scheduled on Thursday and Friday will be serviced earlier, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Yard waste pickup in the city is canceled during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Mount Olive, Fremont, Pikeville and Walnut Creek town offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

In Mount Olive, yard waste pickup will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the week of Nov. 21.

Household garbage pick up will be Friday and Saturday.

The Recyclable Center will be closed on Thursday, but will re-open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

In Pikeville, trash will be picked up on Friday.

In Walnut Creek, recycables will be picked up on Friday instead of Thursday.

Eureka and Seven Springs town offices will be closed Thursday.

Wayne County Public Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and will be closed, along with the central office, Thursday and Friday.

Wayne Community College will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Carolina Southern Sanitation will not be open on Thursday. Garbage normally collected on that day will be collected on Friday. Friday's garbage will be collected on Saturday.