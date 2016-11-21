Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 21

Driver killed in fatal wreck is identified

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 21, 2016 4:25 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

A fatal wreck Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 117 and Arrington Bridge Road left one woman dead, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Beatrice Ann Stokes, 60, of Dudley, perished in the wreck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu, ran a red light where Arrington Bridge Road intersects with U.S. 117, and was t-boned by a Ford F-350.

Gerald Scott Carter, 40, of Four Oaks, was driving the truck. He was not injured in the crash.

Traffic was backed up in the northbound lane of U.S. 117 for around an hour before both lanes were reopened.

Trooper J.S. Smith said Carter was traveling north on U.S. 117 when Stokes ran a red light at the highway's intersection with Arrington Bridge Road going west. When Stokes ran the red light, Carter t-boned the vehicle, sending it off the road and into the woods in the median, he said.

Carter declined to provide comment on the wreck at the scene Monday morning.

No charges are expected to be brought against Carter, said trooper C.S. Grainger.

Tow trucks were called to the scene to remove the vehicles, pulling Stokes' Malibu out of the woods last.

The Goldsboro Fire Department, Mar-Mac Fire Rescue and Wayne County EMS responded to the scene along with the Highway Patrol.