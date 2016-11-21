Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 21

Driver killed in wreck

By News-Argus Staff

UPDATE---- A fatal wreck this morning at the intersection of U.S. 117 and Arrington Bridge Road left one person dead, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Traffic was backed up in the northbound lane of U.S. 117 for around an hour before both lanes were reopened.

A white Ford F-350 and a silver Chevrolet Malibu are involved; the driver of the Malibu was killed.

Trooper J.S. Smith said the Ford F-350 was traveling north on U.S. 117 when the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu ran a red light at the highway's intersection with Arrington Bridge Road going west.

When the Malibu ran the red light, the truck t-boned the vehicle, sending it off the road and into the woods in the median, he said.

The driver of the Ford F-350, whose identity has not been released, declined to provide comment on the wreck.

No charges are expected to be brought against the driver of the truck, said trooper C.S. Grainger.

