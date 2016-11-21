Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 21

<< "Peddlin' awareness" - "Some on board lobby for workers" >>

University of Mount Olive celebrates Founders Day

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 21, 2016 10:01 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- The University of Mount Olive last Wednesday celebrated 65 years of providing Christian higher education during its the annual Founders Day worship service.

Dr. John Blackwell, Barrow Chair of Biblical Studies at UMO, delivered the Founders Day address.

His message, entitled "Faith, Life, and Mystery," focused on the creation of the Barrow Center for Faith and Life whaich is embedded in the university's department of religion.

This Founders Leadership Award was presented to track athlete Alexis McNeill of Bowie, Maryland.

Each year during the Founders Day celebration, the university awards one student with the Founders Leadership Award, a scholarship awarded in memory of the late Dr. W. Burkette Raper, president of Mount Olive College 1954-1995.

Payable on future educational expenses at the University of Mount Olive, the scholarship is presented to a senior in the traditional program who has distinguished him/herself as an individual of character and initiative and who has demonstrated strong leadership qualities toward making UMO the institution of Christian higher education envisioned by its founders.

The recipient is selected by a committee of faculty, student and staff representatives.

"Alexis may be the most involved student on campus," said Dan Sullivan, vice president for student affairs. "I'm reluctant to try to list her groups and activities, because I'm sure I will miss some, but she has been in the Honors Program, Psychology Club, and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and served as a Student Ambassador, resident assistant, and graduation marshal.

"Finally, she is as nice a person as you could ever meet. She has a smile and hello for everyone."

"Alexis McNeill is one of the most outstanding young ladies I have ever met at UMO," said Dr. Alan Lamm, professor of history. "She is a true leader on her sports team, and especially in the Honors Program where I have gotten to work with her very closely.

"She is mature, poised, insightful, respectful, and is an inspiration to all our younger Honors scholars in particular. She has helped shape the Honors Club into a much more effective unit and has made us proud in a recent presentation at the North Carolina Honors Association at UNC-Greensboro."

For the final portion of the Founder's Day event, President Philip P. Kerstetter recognized 42 faculty and staff members with service awards for their continued dedicated efforts at the university.