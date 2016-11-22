Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 22

Business owners petition council to prevent sweepstakes from opening

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 22, 2016 10:00 AM

Mary Viens stood before the Goldsboro City Council Monday with a list of more than 200 signatures from customers opposed to the opening of an internet sweepstakes parlor near the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base gate.

Viens, who owns the All American Barber Shop at 207 S. Berkeley Blvd. near the China House, said the business would lead to multiple problems within the shopping center.

"I've got mothers that have made comments that they don't want their children coming through this stuff," Viens said. "The last time they were open, I picked up trash, beer bottles, liquor bottles, food containers. Every morning, there was stuff like that in the parking lot."

The barber shop, located next door to the requested internet gaming business, primarily serves airmen and their families in a welcoming atmosphere, she said.

"I work hard, just like everyone else here, for my business, and what we have to offer in that little shopping center is valuable," she said. "We have a great camaraderie among our businesses, and that just doesn't fit in."

The list of 206 signatures, which she left with the council, was compiled within three days, said Steve Viens, barber shop co-owner.

"I look around our town, and I try to see what we're doing," he said. "This seems like a little bit going to the other side, not the most desirable of businesses to put right outside at the front gate of our Seymour Johnson Air Force Base."

Parkash Patel, who is seeking a conditional-use permit to open the business, also spoke during the public hearing. Patel said he rarely had crime-related problems when the business was previously open.

"I do believe a business is what you make it," Patel said. "We're not looking to disturb any of our neighbors. We're not looking to create any kind of bad element. We want to conduct business in a proper way, and that's what we want to do."

The council held the hearing, which precedes the Goldsboro Planning Commission's review of the case. The commission will consider the permit request during its Monday meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

Patel is seeking the permit to add 40 sweepstake gaming stations at the shopping center location, near Elm Street. The hours of operation would be limited from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The internet sweepstakes permit request is the second in the city during the past month. Additional requests are expected to follow within the coming months, said Kenneth Talton, Goldsboro zoning administrator.

Internet sweepstake businesses throughout the county closed in 2015 after the Wayne County district attorney warned of forced closure due to noncompliance with state law. Business owners claim they've updated their software in compliance with state law. Internet sweepstake businesses are an allowed use within shopping center districts in the city.

In addition to Patel's request, the council approved a conditional-use permit for another Internet sweepstake business that will add 45 gaming machines at 1813 N. Berkeley Blvd., near New Hope Road.

Tom Britt previously operated the business at the same location but voluntarily closed in late 2015 after he was contacted by the district attorney about possible closure.

Also during the Monday meeting, the council voted against a rezoning along Thoroughfare Road that would allow the addition of a 32-acre solar farm. The denial is the second by council this year, following ongoing concerns by nearby residents. The planning commission was also split, by a 3-2 vote, that recommended council approval.