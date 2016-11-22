Empty Stocking Fund
By From staff reports
Published in News on November 22, 2016 10:00 AM
* Georgia and David Gurley, $100, in honor of our Pine Ridge neighbors
* Merle and Phyllis Kearns, $100, in honor of Rusty, Larry and David
* Bob and Sue White, $100, in memory of Clayton and Dorothy Moore
* Dees, Smith, Powell, Jarrett, Dees & Jones, LLP, $100
* Anonymous, $25
* Judy Pate, $25, in memory of Paul and Ora Wade Holmes
* Anonymous, $50
* JoAnne Roberts, $200, in memory of Hugh E. Roberts and Eunice W. Jernigan
* Good Neighbors Club of Peele Acres I and II, $100
* Mrs. Dorothy Reavis, $25, in memory of Jerry Wayne - WNCT radio, Greenville
* The Rev. Harold and Dea Edna Caldwell, $100, in memory of Mother Jessie Hilton and parents the Rev. and Mrs. Moses (Agnes) Caldwell
* David and Denise Tayloe, $100
* Dorothy Rawl, $200, in memory of Robert Rawl
* Michael and Marie Price, $100
* The Rev. C. Elliott Hill and children, $100, in loving memory of Edna Lee Hill, wife and mother
* Walnut Creek Free Will Baptist Church, $100
* Wayne County Association of Teacher Assistants, $100
* James and Ramona Mitchell, $50, in memory of Nelson Mitchell
* Neuse Lodge No. 6, $250, in memory and honor of the residents of the Odd Fellows Home
* Central Heights Community Outreach, $25
* Retired MSGT Jimmie Lee Stanford Jr. and Bobbi Stanford, $25, to remember all the troops serving our country away from home this holiday season.
* Margaret Rasch, $25, in loving memory of husband Robert W. Rasch
* Michael and Mary Morris, $25
Total to date
$8,370