Gang member arrested on drug charges

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 22, 2016 10:00 AM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a validated member of the Bloods, a street gang, on drug charges Saturday.

Alexander Rickey Shaw Jr., 23, of 405 Cardinal Drive, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff's warrants division were attempting to make contact with somebody at a house on Olivia Lane when they ran into Shaw, the release said.

The deputies reportedly found marijuana and paraphernalia on Shaw's person.

Authorities arrested Shaw and also charges him with probation violation. He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $35,000 bond.