Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 22

<< "Empty Stocking Fund" -

Lidl grocery store on Wayne Memorial

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 22, 2016 10:44 AM

Plans are moving forward with the addition of a new Lidl grocery store in Goldsboro along Wayne Memorial Drive near U.S. 70.

The German-based discount grocer continues to work through the city's site approval process for the near 5.5 acre property at 2115 Wayne Memorial Drive -- directly across from the Harris Teeter store.

Lidl, which operates 10,000 stores in 26 countries, has selected site locations across North Carolina following its 2015 announcement of a launch into the United States market.

Grocery stores are being planned throughout the state, including several in nearby cities, including Kinston, Greenville, Wilson and Rocky Mount.

Will Harwood, Lidl U.S. spokesman, declined to offer details about construction and opening plans for the Goldsboro store.

"Right now, we're early along in our U.S. expansion and are not addressing every actual site location at this stage," Harwood said. "I can tell you, however, that we are actively preparing a number of sites in the area as we expand, and that we look forward to introducing community members to a unique shopping experience with Lidl U.S.

"We plan to have our first stores open in the U.S. no later than 2018."

Lidl -- a direct rival to fellow German-discount grocer Aldi -- sells fresh meats, produce, bakery items and household goods at discount prices. The company's plans in the United States include a Virginia-based headquarters and Alamance County regional headquarters and distribution center.

The company started pursuing the Goldsboro location earlier this year, which included site plan reviews in May and July. The company plans to build a 36,170-square-foot grocery store on the vacant property, located between the Circle K gas station and CVS Pharmacy.

Initially, the city's planning commission declined to approve a requested entrance into the store from Wayne Memorial Drive, along one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

In July, the Goldsboro City Council rejected the planning commission decision and approved the entrance, after learning that the company could abandon its plans for a store in Goldsboro.

David Powlen, with Land Development Services representing Lidl, notified city leaders by letter that the company planned to "spend substantial funds" to make improvements to Wayne Memorial Drive and the traffic signal, at the Memorial Commons and Circle K gas station intersection. Intersection improvements include the addition of a lane along the private drive next to the gas station.

The company submitted a city application for a construction permit on Aug. 22, which is still under review due to other site approvals needed prior to construction, said Allen Anderson Jr., Goldsboro chief building inspector.

The Goldsboro Planning Commission recommended to city council a property change for the Wayne Memorial Drive site that would combine four lots into one prior to development of the Lidl store. The council approved the change during its Monday meeting.