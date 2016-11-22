Riders of the toys
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on November 22, 2016 10:00 AM
Danny Scott, dressed as Santa, waves from his sleigh as he and the other participants in the 28th annual Wayne County Motorcycle Riders Toy Run line up to leave Berkeley Mall for their ride Sunday. More than 250 people made the trip from the mall to Spikes' Tavern, where the group enjoyed food and music. A minimum of a one toy donation was made for each bike that will benefit Wayne Uplift, the Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County and local families in need.