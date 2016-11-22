Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 22

Three honored at Farm-City Week Banquet

By Steve Herring

Julian Aycock and the late Durwood McKinley Price Monday night were inducted into the Wayne County Agricultural Hall of Fame in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the field of agriculture.

The Outstanding Woman in Agriculture Award was presented posthumously to Debra West. Her husband, Stan, accepted the award, which is presented by the Wayne County Community and Extension Association.

The awards were presented during the annual Wayne County Farm-City Week Banquet held at Lane Tree Golf Club and attended by nearly 250 people.

The Wayne County Agricultural Hall of Fame was founded in 1984 by Lloyd Massey as a means of honoring local residents who have made outstanding contributions to agriculture in Wayne County.

Since that time, 34 living and 33 deceased individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, honoring them with a plaque and placing their photographs on the walls of the Wayne Center.

"For 2016, we had an impressive group of nominees," said presenter and Extension agent Jessica Strickland.

The selection criteria focus on outstanding contributions to agriculture in a managerial, leadership, and voluntary capacity, plus the impact in the community of the individual's efforts on agriculture, she said.

An outside selection committee reviews the nominees.

"Julian has been a leader and advocate for the agricultural industry in Wayne County and the state for many years," Ms. Strickland said. "Tonight this is a special induction because we now have the first father and son both in the Wayne County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Julian's father, Gerald Aycock was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991."

Aycock, who lives in the Fremont community, has been involved in agriculture his entire life, she said.

His father and grandfather ran a dairy farm that Aycock operated from 1993 until 1997.

Aycock is currently president of MARR's Inc., a family farming operation along with his brother David. They currently farm 850 acres and 80 head of beef cattle, Ms. Strickland said.

Aycock also operates a commodity hauling business for local farmers and serves many leadership roles in agriculture, she said.

He is a member of the Wayne County Agricultural Advisory Committee, the finance committee for the county's new agriculture center, the Wayne County Farm Bureau board and is chair of the Wayne County Farm Services Agency.

Aycock serves on the general board of Southern Bank and Trust Co. and on the bank's foundation board and loan review committee.

He is a member and treasurer of the Fremont Historical and Museum board, Southern States Cooperative board of directors. In addition, he is commissioner of Polly Watson Fire District.

Aycock attends Fremont Missionary Baptist Church where he a member of the Baptist Men group and sings in the choir.

He and his wife of 43 years, Debbie, have two children.

"Mr. McKinley Price spent his entire livelihood involved in agriculture throughout eastern North Carolina," Ms. Strickland said. "McKinley was a 1959 graduate of Seven Springs High School and was member of N.C. State Agricultural Institute's first graduating class. McKinley was married to Barbara Price and had seven children and seven grandchildren.

"McKinley grew up working with livestock and would often tell stories about milking the cow before heading to school. Later in life McKinley farmed 1,600 acres of crops, had 200 head of cattle and 250 farrow to finish sows. McKinley owned and operated DM Price & Sons in Seven Springs where he supported other farmers by providing gasoline, fuel oil and a place for local farmers to gather and share how their crops were faring for the year."

He was also co-owner of Carolina Tobacco Warehouse Inc. in Goldsboro and helped begin the Cotton Bales Gin in Mount Olive.

"McKinley saw the importance of investing in the future of agriculture through the younger generation," Ms. Strickland said. "One of those investments in the future included starting a scholarship fund at N.C. State University's Agriculture Institute. To date, 400 students have been provided financial assistance through this fund."

He attended Daniels United Methodist Church. He would also support other area churches such as when he donated a parsonage and property to Walker United Methodist Church.

"According to family, McKinley would have wanted to be remembered for securing the future of agriculture in North Carolina, passing on his knowledge and investing in the future of the local community," Ms. Strickland said. "The following quote from a recent recipient of his scholarship fund at N.C. State to show that his contributions to agriculture do continue today.

"The student stated that the scholarship is a huge blessing, and one day they hope they can pay it forward by helping other young farmers realize their dream of continuing the legacy of family farms."

Extension Director Kevin Johnson presented the Woman in Agriculture Award.

"Debra loved being around her family and friends," Johnson said. "She loved working for me for some reason."

Mrs. West kept the books for her husband while he was farming. She worked for 18 years with Dumas Oil Co.

In 2000, she began working with the Cooperative Extension Service starting as a secretary in horticulture and then field crops before becoming administrative secretary, budget officer and officer manager.

"Debra loved her job," Johnson said. "She was dedicated to making the entire Extension team better. She was part of the marketing team that helped develop the 'We Dig It' agriculture promotion campaign."

Mrs. West was a graduate of the Carl Best Leadership Program.

She developed many of the agriculture fair booths at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair and was instrumental over the past several years in putting together the program for Farm-City Week.

"Debra did spoil me for many years," Johnson said. "She took care of me. She took care of a lot of us at the office. She was the ultimate team player. She passed away in August after a battle with cancer."