Council steps closer to Lidl store

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 23, 2016 10:06 AM

The Goldsboro City Council approved a property change that paves the way for the addition of a new Lidl grocery store along Wayne Memorial Drive.

The council also decided to purchase five security cameras for crime-ridden neighborhoods during its regular meeting Monday.

An opening date for the grocery store has not been announced as the European grocery giant prepares to open stores across the state by 2018, as part of a launch into the United States market.

William Harwood, Lidl U.S. spokesman, said the company will share more details as the opening nears. Lidl, a competitor of the Aldi grocery chain, sells fresh meats, produce, bakery items and household goods at discount prices.

The future 36,170-square-foot store will be located at 2115 Wayne Memorial Drive directly across from Harris Teeter and alongside the Circle K gas station.

Road an intersection improvements are planned prior to opening and include a Wayne Memorial Drive entrance and the addition of another lane to the private drive near the gas station.

Also during the Monday meeting, the council voted to lease purchase five security cameras at a first-year cost of $28,000. The pole-mounted cameras include four cameras on each unit with 360-degree angle capability.

The council decided during an earlier meeting to lease the cameras for three years, which will end up costing a total of $84,000.

The cameras will be added in neighborhoods experiencing high crime, including such locations as Slocumb Street and Olivia Lane.

In other business, the council approved:

* The $1.3 million purchase of an aerial platform fire truck from Atlantic Emergency Solutions.

* A $151,440 contract with Hinde Engineering for the design of water and sewer line relocations along North William Street prior to road widening near U.S. 70. The N.C. Department of Transportation will pay half of the cost, said Marty Anderson, Goldsboro chief city engineer.

* Increasing the 20 miles per hour speed limit to 35 mph on Stevens Mill Road near N.C. 581.

* Site plans for a three-story, 50-unit elderly apartment complex at 1501 Cuyler Best Road.

* Rezoning 10 acres at 287 Barden Scott Lane from a residential to an office and institutional district for the construction of a church.

The council also denied rezoning a residential property at 601 Longleaf Ave. to a general business conditional district, after concerns were voiced by neighborhood residents in early November.