Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 23

<< "Lighting up for the holidays" -

Empty Stocking Fund

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 23, 2016 10:06 AM

* Diane Harrison, $100, in loving memory of Tom Harrison

* Carl and Anastasia Dreighton, $150, Merry Christmas to All

* Earnest and Jeanne Lovings, $100

* Tony and Vicki Phillips, $50, in memory of Bernice Phillips

* Tony and Vicki Phillips, $50, in memory of Bonnie Bundy

* Mary and Thomas Heath, $20

* Donna and Forrest Carey, $300, Matt 25:45 "He will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.'"

* Anonymous, $30, in honor of Ernestine Barnes

* Women Fellowship, Goldsboro Chapel FWB Church, $50

* Men of FIC Outreach, $100

Total to date

$9,320