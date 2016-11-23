Empty Stocking Fund
By From staff reports
Published in News on November 23, 2016 10:06 AM
* Diane Harrison, $100, in loving memory of Tom Harrison
* Carl and Anastasia Dreighton, $150, Merry Christmas to All
* Earnest and Jeanne Lovings, $100
* Tony and Vicki Phillips, $50, in memory of Bernice Phillips
* Tony and Vicki Phillips, $50, in memory of Bonnie Bundy
* Mary and Thomas Heath, $20
* Donna and Forrest Carey, $300, Matt 25:45 "He will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.'"
* Anonymous, $30, in honor of Ernestine Barnes
* Women Fellowship, Goldsboro Chapel FWB Church, $50
* Men of FIC Outreach, $100
Total to date
$9,320