Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 23

<< "Council steps closer to Lidl store" - "The value of a gift" >>

FEMA works to identify housing options

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 23, 2016 10:06 AM

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working closely with the state and other agencies to identify housing options for those affected by Hurricane Matthew and related flooding.

Each situation is different and the solution must be tailored to the applicant, FEMA officials said.

Manufactured homes are only one option, and are only utilized when all other options have been exhausted.

There are several stages in the process before a household will be offered a manufactured housing unit.

Registration and inspection: An applicant registers with FEMA and during the registration process provides FEMA with initial information about the impact of the disaster on their property and their current housing status.

The applicant's damaged dwelling is visited by an inspector and levels of damage are recorded.

Financial housing assistance: A determination of eligibility for FEMA financial housing assistance is made based on the inspector's report.

Eligible displaced households who do not have insurance to cover their temporary housing requirement are provided with rental assistance.

Direct housing eligibility determination: When there are not enough available rental resources within a reasonable commuting distance, FEMA will look at the need to conduct a Direct Housing Assessment.

Based on the results of the direct housing assessment FEMA can authorize direct temporary housing assistance in the form of manufactured housing units (MHUs) at the request of the state.

Criteria for direct housing are based on the recorded level of damage to the home, the expected duration of displacement and other factors.

Households who meet the criteria are contacted by a FEMA applicant services specialist to discuss the current status of their housing plan and eligibility for a FEMA manufactured housing unit.

Manufactured housing unit site determination and placement: If a manufactured home is identified as the right solution, the placement process takes time. The time frame will vary for each individual applicant, as every situation is different.

Pre-disaster homeowners will be offered an option to place a unit on their property; FEMA will also lease pads on commercial parks where available, for eligible renters and owners with infeasible sites.

For owners, FEMA Logistics will conduct a site inspection to determine if a site can support placement of a unit.

As part of the inspection process, FEMA ensures the site is compliant with applicable building codes, environmental laws and floodplain regulations.

Once a site is determined feasible, FEMA will issue a work order to have a manufactured home delivered and installed at the site.

The installation process includes placement, anchoring of the unit, utilities hookup and compliance with local permitting.

Once a work order has been issued by FEMA, the state will notify appropriate local officials of the placement of the unit.

Once installation of the unit is complete, an occupancy inspection will take place. This is to ensure appliances and utilities are functioning properly and furnishings are in place. When the inspection is passed, the unit is ready for occupancy.

Once the unit is ready for occupancy the applicant will sign a license agreement to occupy the unit.

FEMA staff will meet monthly with the occupant to determine continued eligibility while a permanent housing plan is being developed and achieved.

FEMA housing assistance, both financial and direct, can be provided for up 18 months for survivors with a continuing need and in adherence to continuing eligibility requirements.