Lighting up for the holidays

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 23, 2016 10:06 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Santa Claus stands next to a freshly lit Christmas tree on Center Street during the lighting ceremony Tuesday evening. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Mayor Chuck Allen and Santa Claus switch on the downtown Christmas lights and get a cheer from the crowd during the lighting ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday evening.

Children tossed snow balls, families waited in line to meet Santa and hundreds watched as Christmas lights were lit in downtown Goldsboro Tuesday night.

Mayor Chuck Allen, surrounded by children, flipped the ceremonial switch at 5:30 p.m., kicking off the holiday season in the city.

Linda and David Parsons thought it was the most wonderful time of the year seeing Christmas lights illuminate downtown streets and the city's water tower, where white and red lights are hung to look like a crown.

"We think it's one of the best things to do," Linda Parsons said. "It's just wonderful and beautiful, and I love it."

The Parsons make it downtown every year to see Downtown Lights Up, an event that draws one of the largest crowds to the center city, in November.

"It's like a big social event to see friends," she said. "This puts you in the Christmas spirit."

David Parsons noticed a change in the downtown look with the addition of newer trees lining Center Street medians. Somehow, the lights looked even better, he said. But the city's water tower always stands out.

"That's the landmark for Goldsboro -- the crown on the water tower," he said. "You can see that for miles."

Downtown Lights Up, from 5-8 p.m., offered something for everyone as families climbed aboard horse-drawn trolleys, children met Santa Claus and played in the snow. Entertainment filled the City Hall square, and people visited the ice-skating rink set up in the Cornerstone Commons.

The crowds were enough to create long lines for some of the more popular activities, including the trolley rides and a chance to meet Santa.

Amber Whitted's three sons were excited about getting the chance to sit on Santa's lap, while mom just hoped that her youngest would remain calm.

"I'm nervous to see if they'll actually sit there because the baby usually screams," Whitted said.

Instead, two sat on Santa's lap and the oldest stood in the sleigh as mom took a photo. Everything happened so fast that her 6-year-old son didn't share his Christmas wishes.

"I didn't tell him because he didn't ask me," Avery Whitted said. The horse-drawn trolley rides -- always a favorite in downtown Goldsboro -- took groups through the Christmas-lit city streets. Three trolleys moved quickly as they circled through the Center Street area.

Kalya Thornton's children, who have never ridden on a trolley before, couldn't wait to climb aboard.

"It's exciting," she said. "You can't do this often."

Downtown Lights Up offered plenty of excitement for her family, she said.

"They're having fun," she said. "They ate doughnuts, drank hot chocolate, met Santa, played in the snow and saw the lights. It's a good experience. It's nice."

Downtown Lights Up, a free event hosted by the Downtown Goldsboro Development Corp., also offered the chance to shop in downtown stores.

Christmas lights will remain on through the end of January, and free trolley rides will be available every Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., through Dec. 20. The pickup location is in the John Street parking lot.