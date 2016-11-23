Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 23

Soup Kitchen to serve up a feast

By Becky Barclay

When most of Wayne County is sitting down to a Thanksgiving feast Thursday, there are some who would have nowhere to go and nothing to eat.

So the Community Soup Kitchen of Goldsboro will open its doors Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to noon to feed them.

Those visiting the Soup Kitchen Thursday will have their own feast of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, greens, sweet potatoes, pies, cookies, cakes -- you name it.

This is the Soup Kitchen's 35th year of serving its traditional holiday meal, according to Doricia Benton, director.

"We received 24 turkeys from Butterball and 40 from Coldwell Banker," she said. "Other food came from donations from individuals, churches, Scouts and others in the community."

Mrs. Benton said meals served on Thanksgiving Day usually range between 175 and 200.

She and the staff come in on Thanksgiving Day to serve meals to Wayne County's needy because "it's the right thing to do," she said.

"People who come are grateful. They tend to be a little more upbeat that day, more festive," she said. "They're happy on other days as well, but that day, they tend to be happier because they feel the love."

The Soup Kitchen staff and volunteers started cooking turkey Monday. Mrs. Benton said some of the same volunteers serve the Thanksgiving Day meal every year, while others are new.

Mrs. Benton is there every Thanksgiving Day.

"It's gathering my second family around the big table," she said. "I think that's special because it's a place for them to come and feel a part of a special family that's been created by our community."

Mrs. Benton gives the credit for the Thanksgiving Day meal -- and meals throughout the year -- to others.

"It's the community that opens up the door here every day, and that's beautiful," she said. "Some people come here in need of food. Some come in for the conversation in a social setting."

And that's not just at the holidays, but all year long.

"My main mission is to serve a hot nutritious meal six days a week," Mrs. Benton said. "And we also have the Angel Closet with clothing, veterans' services, hygiene kits and someone from the Social Security Administration usually comes by once a week."

As of Monday, the Soup Kitchen has served 36,346 meals this year.

"We're not about judging people," Mrs. Benton said. "Food is not a punishment. Food is a necessity for all of us to function every day and be productive. All are welcome here whatever the reason, whatever the circumstance.

"At the Soup Kitchen, every day is Thanksgiving."